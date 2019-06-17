Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Wilfried Zaha
AFCON Superstars: Wilfried Zaha

Ivorian international Wilfried Zaha enters his second Africa Cup of Nations. After appearing in the 2017 tournament, Zaha has nine international caps to his name and two goals. The elite winger will look to continue his impressive Premier League form and guide Ivory Coast to glory.

Ivorian international Wilfried Zaha enters his second Africa Cup of Nations. After appearing in the 2017 tournament, Zaha has nine international caps to his name and two goals. The elite winger will look to continue his impressive Premier League form and guide Ivory Coast to glory.
