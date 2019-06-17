AFCON Superstars: Yacine Brahimi
Algeria winger Yacine Brahimi will be hoping he can match his form for FC Porto when he plays for his country in this summers AFCON. Brahimi has scored 13 times in 49 appearances for Porto this season.
Algeria winger Yacine Brahimi will be hoping he can match his form for FC Porto
when he plays for his country in this summers AFCON. Brahimi has scored 13 times in 49 appearances for Porto this season.
