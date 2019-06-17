Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Yacine Brahimi
AFCON Superstars: Yacine Brahimi

Algeria winger Yacine Brahimi will be hoping he can match his form for FC Porto when he plays for his country in this summers AFCON. Brahimi has scored 13 times in 49 appearances for Porto this season.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06 
