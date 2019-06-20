AFCON Superstars: Yaya Touré
Ivorian midfielder Yaya Touré played 97 times for the national side. Touré was a key member in the Ivory Coast side who won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015. During his time at FC Barcelona, he played 118 games and lifted the Champions League in 2008-09.
