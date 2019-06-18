Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Team Profile: Algeria
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Team Profile: Algeria

57 dakika önce

Algeria will be looking to win their second AFCON title after victory in 1990. Riyadh Mahrez and Rachid Ghezzal will hope to use their experience to guide Algeria to success in Egypt this summer.

Algeria will be looking to win their second AFCON title after victory in 1990. Riyadh Mahrez and Rachid Ghezzal will hope to use their experience to guide Algeria to success in Egypt this summer.
AFCON Team Profile: Algeria
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 03:06 
Rachid Ghezzal, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


İsmail Köybaşı'na 3 talip birden Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi! Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 18.6.2019 16:03:13. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Team Profile: Algeria
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]