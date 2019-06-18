Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Team Profile: Egypt
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Team Profile: Egypt

1 saat önce

Egypt will hope they can make home advantage count as they try to win a record eighth AFCON title. Mohamed Salah will be the key player for the Pharaohs as he looks to follow up on his Champions League victory with Liverpool with victory on the international stage.

Egypt will hope they can make home advantage count as they try to win a record eighth AFCON title. Mohamed Salah will be the key player for the Pharaohs as he looks to follow up on his Champions League victory with Liverpool with victory on the international stage.
AFCON Team Profile: Egypt
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 07:06 
Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, Aydın Doğan Vakfı, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Ricardo Quaresma, Beşiktaş'ı takipten çıkardı! Fatih Terim'in avukatı Rezan Epözdemir'den Ali Koç'a tazminat cevabı! Trabzonspor, Yusuf Sarı'yı KAP'A bildirdi! Gençlerbirliği'nin yeni hocası Mustafa Kaplan oldu!

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 18.6.2019 20:29:10. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Team Profile: Egypt
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]