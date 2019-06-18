AFCON Team Profile: Egypt
Egypt will hope they can make home advantage count as they try to win a record eighth AFCON title. Mohamed Salah will be the key player for the Pharaohs as he looks to follow up on his Champions League victory with Liverpool with victory on the international stage.
