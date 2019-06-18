Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Team Profile: Ivory Coast
AFCON Team Profile: Ivory Coast

Two-time AFCON winners Ivory Coast will look to add a third title in this summer's tournament after previous victories in 1992 and 2015. Serge Aurier and Wilfried Zaha will be key-players for the Elephants.

