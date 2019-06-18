Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Team Profile: Nigeria
AFCON Team Profile: Nigeria

Three-time AFCON winners Nigeria will look to win their fourth title in Egypt this summer. Alex Iwobi, John Obi Mikel and Wilfred Ndidi will be key players for the Super Eagles.

