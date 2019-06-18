Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Team Profile: Senegal
AFCON Team Profile: Senegal

Senegal have never won the AFCON but with stars including Sadio Mane, Keita Balde and Idrissa Gueye they will hope to win their first in Egypt this year.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 07:06 
Keita Balde, sadio mane, Senegal, Spor
