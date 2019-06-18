AFCON Team Profile: Senegal
1 saat önce
Senegal have never won the AFCON but with stars including Sadio Mane, Keita Balde and Idrissa Gueye they will hope to win their first in Egypt this year.
Senegal
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 07:06
have never won the AFCON but with stars including Sadio Mane, Keita Balde
and Idrissa Gueye they will hope to win their first in Egypt this year.
