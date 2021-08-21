Afghan journalist's wife thanked to Turkish Soldier, "They shielded their lives for us" - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
21.08.2021 16:10
Journalist Ahmet Mengli, who lives in AFGHANISTAN, handed over his wife Hafize Mengli and their 4 children to keep them safe to the Turkish soldiers during the stampede at Kabul Airport, came to Istanbul.

Journalist Ahmet Mengli, who lives in AFGHANISTAN, handed over his wife Hafize Mengli and their 4 children to keep them safe to the Turkish soldiers during the stampede at Kabul Airport, came to Istanbul. Speaking to the press members at the airport as soon as she got off the plane, Hafize Mengli said, "I thank Mehmetcik very much. They shielded their lives for us."

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the evacuation of Turkish citizens in Afghanistan continues. Turkish citizen Afghan journalist Ahmet Mengli's wife, Hafize Mengli, and their 4 children were among the 160 passengers who arrived in Istanbul on the Turkish Airlines evacuation flight in the morning.

Speaking to the press at Istanbul Airport, Hafize Mengli stated that her husband, who lives in Kabul, frequently travels between the two countries due to her job. Mengli, who noted that those who wanted to escape from Kabul had a hard time getting on the evacuation flights to Turkey due to the chaos and stampede happened at Hamid Karzai Airport, added that they were able to enter the airport with the help of Turkish soldiers.EMOTIONAL MOMENTS OF JOURNALIST DURING THE LIVE BROADCAST

Ahmet Mengli, stated that they had to wait at the airport for two days to send his wife and children to Turkey during the live broadcast. Mengli had emotional moments during the live broadcast.


