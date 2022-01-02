Afghan refugee woman froze to death, 2 kids found near death at Iran border - Son Dakika

An Afghan woman in the village of Belasur in Iran, while trying to enter the Turkey illegally with her two children, didn't stand the freezing cold and died. It was seen that the feet of the mother were wrapped in plastic bags and the hands of the surviving children were dressed in the mother's socks. The Van Governorate stated that the incident took place not within the borders of Turkey, but in the village of Belasur, which is close to the Turkish border of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that the children were handed over to the Iranian soldiers by the villagers.

THE EVENT HAS HAPPENED IN IRAN

Van Governor's Office made a statement about the incident. The statement is as follows:

"On 01.01.2022, some social media accounts shared that a mother with two children froze to death while she was trying to cross the Turkey-Iran border, and her children escaped by taking shelter in the village. After the investigation, there was no incident reported or detected to our law enforcement units. With the deepening of the investigation, it has been determined that this sad event did not take place within the borders of our country, but in a village called Belasur, which is close to the Turkish border of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that the villagers were handed the kids over to the Iranian soldiers.

