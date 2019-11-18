Son Dakika Haberleri: Air, sea, land traffic disrupted in Istanbul due to fog
NOVEMBER 18: Thick fog creates low visibility in Istanbul, Turkey on November 18, 2019. Heavy fog has disrupted air and ferry services, halted traffic as well in Turkey's largest city Istanbul on Monday. Some ferry services were also canceled due to foggy weather.

NOVEMBER 18: Thick fog creates low visibility in Istanbul, Turkey on November 18, 2019. Heavy fog has disrupted air and ferry services, halted traffic as well in Turkey's largest city Istanbul on Monday. Some ferry services were also canceled due to foggy weather. Poor visibility caused difficulties for drivers especially in the city's TEM and D100 highways. .

