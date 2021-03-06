Akademi Ligi: 7. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri - Son Dakika
Akademi Ligi: 7. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri

06.03.2021 00:28

Akademi Ligi'nde günün sonuçları!

Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsimi 7. Hafta 2. Gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı.

League of Legends Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsiminde 7. hafta 2. gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı. Çekişmeli maçlara sahne olan günün tüm sonuçları ve maç özetleri Playerbros'ta.

Akademi Ligi'nde Günün Sonuçları

Team Aurora Akademi 1-0 Dark Passage Akademi

Beşiktaş Esports Akademi 0-1 5 Ronin Akademi

1907 Fenerbahçe Espor Akademi 0-1 Galatasaray Espor Akademi

FastPay Wildcats 1-0 NASR Esports Akademi

Galakticos Akademi 1-0 Papara SuperMassive Akademi

Team Aurora Akademi vs Dark Passage Akademi
Beşiktaş Akademi vs 5 Ronin Akademi
1907 Fenerbahçe Espor Akademi vs Galatasaray Espor Akademi
FastPay Wildcats 1-0 NASR Esports Akademi
Galakticos Akademi 1-0 Papara SuperMassive Akademi
Kaynak: Playerbros
