Akademi Ligi: 7. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri

Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsimi 7. Hafta 2. Gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı.
League of Legends Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsiminde 7. hafta 2. gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı. Çekişmeli maçlara sahne olan günün tüm sonuçları ve maç özetleri Playerbros'ta.
Akademi Ligi'nde Günün Sonuçları
Team Aurora Akademi 1-0 Dark Passage Akademi
Beşiktaş Esports Akademi 0-1 5 Ronin Akademi
1907 Fenerbahçe Espor Akademi 0-1 Galatasaray Espor Akademi
FastPay Wildcats 1-0 NASR Esports Akademi
Galakticos Akademi 1-0 Papara SuperMassive AkademiTeam Aurora Akademi vs Dark Passage Akademi
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/eld_MhkehX0#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&listType=playlist&list=PLLeGGUvlzUaIknBF4j1LWxKjieiQNTq1u' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same- origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>Beşiktaş Akademi vs 5 Ronin Akademi
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/ivyfxuD1Snk#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&listType=playlist&list=PLLeGGUvlzUaIknBF4j1LWxKjieiQNTq1u' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/94uBRY0DIpA#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/KvfPdQM0UEM#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/uHpcGx_tMs0#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&listType=playlist&list=PLLeGGUvlzUaIknBF4j1LWxKjieiQNTq1u' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>
Son Dakika › Sadece Haberler › Akademi Ligi: 7. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri - Son Dakika