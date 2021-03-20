Akademi Ligi: 9. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri - Son Dakika
Akademi Ligi: 9. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri

20.03.2021 00:24

Akademi Ligi'nde 9. hafta ikinci günü tamamlandı. Maçların sonuçlarını ve özetlerini haberimizden bulabilirsiniz.

Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsimi 9. Hafta 2. Gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı.

League of Legends Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsiminde 9. hafta 2. gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı. Çekişmeli maçlara sahne olan günün tüm sonuçları ve maç özetleri Playerbros'ta.

Akademi Ligi'nde Günün Sonuçları

5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 Team Aurora Akademi

Dark Passage Akademi 1-0 1907 Fenerbahçe Espor

Galatasaray Espor Akademi 1-0 FastPay Wildcats Akademi

Beşiktaş Akademi 0-1 Papara SuperMassive Akademi

NASR Esports Akademi 1-0 Galaktıcos Akademi

5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 Team Aurora Akademi
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/tfX2m8lIx5I#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

Dark Passage Akademi 1-0 1907 Fenerbahçe Espor
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/M8HPYqOj47o#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

Galatasaray Espor Akademi 1-0 FastPay Wildcats Akademi
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/iVFoApa5oCw#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

Beşiktaş Akademi 0-1 Papara SuperMassive Akademi
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/-137JBIIjmw#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

NASR Esports Akademi 1-0 Galaktıcos Akademi
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/PdYWKeWvEek#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>

