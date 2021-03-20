Akademi Ligi: 9. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri

Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsimi 9. Hafta 2. Gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı.
League of Legends Akademi Ligi Kış Mevsiminde 9. hafta 2. gün karşılaşmaları sonuçlandı. Çekişmeli maçlara sahne olan günün tüm sonuçları ve maç özetleri Playerbros'ta.
Akademi Ligi'nde Günün Sonuçları
5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 Team Aurora Akademi
Dark Passage Akademi 1-0 1907 Fenerbahçe Espor
Galatasaray Espor Akademi 1-0 FastPay Wildcats Akademi
Beşiktaş Akademi 0-1 Papara SuperMassive Akademi
NASR Esports Akademi 1-0 Galaktıcos Akademi5 Ronin Akademi 0-1 Team Aurora Akademi
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/tfX2m8lIx5I#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/M8HPYqOj47o#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/iVFoApa5oCw#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/-137JBIIjmw#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>
class='youtube-player' width='1000' height='563' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/PdYWKeWvEek#038;rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=tr-TR&autohide=2&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border: 0;' sandbox='allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-presentation'>
Son Dakika › Sadece Haberler › Akademi Ligi: 9. Hafta 2. Gün Sonuçları ve Özetleri - Son Dakika