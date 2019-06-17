Son Dakika Haberleri: All João Félix's Portugal Youth Team Goals
Son Dakika Spor Haber

All João Félix's Portugal Youth Team Goals

28 dakika önce

João Félix has been a rising star in the 2018-19 season. Félix made his full debut in the Nations League semi-final against Switzerland and played against Holland in the Nations League final win. Here are all of his goals for the Portugal youth teams.

João Félix has been a rising star in the 2018-19 season. Félix made his full debut in the Nations League semi-final against Switzerland and played against Holland in the Nations League final win. Here are all of his goals for the Portugal youth teams.
All João Félix's Portugal Youth Team Goals
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 09:06 
Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Ali Koç, Anadolu Efes maçında takımını yalnız bırakmadı Galatasaray, Wesley Sneijder'i istemedi! Ergin Ataman parkeye çıktı, maç başlamadan ilk anons geldi Galatasaray'ın istediği Skov, futbol hayatını Türkiye'de sürdüreceği iddialarını yalanladı

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.6.2019 21:34:47. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: All João Félix's Portugal Youth Team Goals
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]