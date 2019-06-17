Son Dakika Haberleri: ALL OF HEUNG-MIN SON'S PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS 2018-19
Son Dakika Spor Haber

ALL OF HEUNG-MIN SON'S PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS 2018-19

54 dakika önce

Check out all of Heung-Min Son's Premier League goals from the 2018-19 season. The Korean striker found the net 12 times in the Premier League during the campaign.

Check out all of Heung-Min Son's Premier League goals from the 2018-19 season. The Korean striker found the net 12 times in the Premier League during the campaign.
ALL OF HEUNG-MIN SON'S PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS 2018-19
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 01:06 
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Beşiktaş'ı şoke eden Cenk yanıtı: Fatih Terim ile yeniden çıkış yapabilir Neustadter bombayı patlattı: Beşiktaş'a gidiyorum Hamile sevgilisini bırakıp spor spikeri ile aşk yaşayan Tuncay Şanlı 1 yıl sonra ortaya çıktı Galatasaray'ın yeni sezon forması resmen açıklandı! Fiyatı dudak uçuklatıyor

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.6.2019 14:00:19. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: ALL OF HEUNG-MIN SON'S PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS 2018-19
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]