Son Dakika Haberleri: All Of Mario Balotelli's Goals 2018/19
Son Dakika Spor Haber

All Of Mario Balotelli's Goals 2018/19

17 dakika önce

Watch all of Mario Balotelli's goals for Olympique de Marseille in the 2018/19 season. The Italian striker scored eight times in 15 appearances in Ligue 1.

Watch all of Mario Balotelli's goals for Olympique de Marseille in the 2018/19 season. The Italian striker scored eight times in 15 appearances in Ligue 1.
All Of Mario Balotelli's Goals 2018/19
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 07:06 
Mario Balotelli, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Beşiktaş'ın istediği Ömer Toprak, Borussia Dortmund'da kalmak istiyor! Eski Spor Bakanı Yücel Seçkiner vefat etti Müfit Erkasap, Fatih Terim'in istediği forveti açıkladı Bruma, 15 milyon euroya Porto'ya transfer olacak

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 24.6.2019 19:23:42. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: All Of Mario Balotelli's Goals 2018/19
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]