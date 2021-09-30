Üye Girişi
Ambassador who couldn't go to Myanmar does gardening - Son Dakika

Ambassador who couldn't go to Myanmar does gardening

30.09.2021 11:20
Ambassador who couldn't go to Myanmar does gardening, System.String[]

Turkey's Ambassador to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Ali Sait Akin, cannot go to the country due to internal turmoil and spends his time with his family's farmhouse in Camlitepe of Rize. Akin does gardening at his family's farmhouse while waiting to go to his post in Myanmar.

Turkey's Ambassador to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Ali Sait Akin, cannot go to the country due to internal turmoil and spends his time with his family's farmhouse in Camlitepe of Rize. Akin does gardening at his family's farmhouse while waiting to go to his post in Myanmar. Akin said, "We have to work in our spare time and take precautions against floods and landslides. In the past, our grandfathers used to do these things and open water channels. Let's do it too."

Ambassador Ali Sait Akin was appointed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, a country in Southeast Asia, about 6 months ago. He could not go to the country due to the ongoing internal turmoil in the country. Ambassador Akin is helping his parents with the vineyard and garden and landscaping during the waiting period and said "The climate here is very rainy and the land is sloping. There have been constant floods recently. The land here was in danger and we evacuated our houses several times. It is very important that the water is brought to the river by waterways. I also had some projects to strengthen the back of the house. I opened water channels, there were vegetable gardens under the walls, I dismantled and renewed them. We have to work in our spare time and take precautions against floods and landslides. In the past, our grandfathers did these works and opened the water channels. I follow their footsteps," he said.


- Rize

Ali Sait, Myanmar, Turkey, Rize, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Ambassador who couldn't go to Myanmar does gardening - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Barcelona'ya transfer olan 17'lik Emre Demir'den babası hakkında duygu dolu sözler 11:14 Barcelona'ya transfer olan 17'lik Emre Demir'den babası hakkında duygu dolu sözler Chrissy Teigen, hayatın kaybeden bebeğini ölüm yıldönümünde andı: En büyük acıyı verdin 11:06 Chrissy Teigen, hayatın kaybeden bebeğini ölüm yıldönümünde andı: En büyük acıyı verdin 200'den fazla ABD'li diplomat ve CIA ajanında görülen Havana sendromu bu kez Sırbistan'da ortaya çıktı 10:52 200'den fazla ABD'li diplomat ve CIA ajanında görülen Havana sendromu bu kez Sırbistan'da ortaya çıktı
Fenerbahçe'nin beğenilen transferi Kim Min-Jae'nin serbest kalma maddesi oyuncuyu kaçırabilir 10:49 Fenerbahçe'nin beğenilen transferi Kim Min-Jae'nin serbest kalma maddesi oyuncuyu kaçırabilir Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan 10:26 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan "S-400'ler için ABD ile yaşanan sürtüşmelere değdi mi?" sorusuna net yanıt Survivor yarışmacıları İsmail Balaban ve İlayda Şeker el ele görüntülendi 10:23 Survivor yarışmacıları İsmail Balaban ve İlayda Şeker el ele görüntülendi
Burak Yılmaz'dan Halil Umut Meler'e Türkçe isyan 09:53 Burak Yılmaz'dan Halil Umut Meler'e Türkçe isyan Netflix'te yayınlanan bir dizide iki erkeğin duş aldığı sahne 20 milyon kez tekrardan izlendi 08:58 Netflix'te yayınlanan bir dizide iki erkeğin duş aldığı sahne 20 milyon kez tekrardan izlendi

Son Dakika Haberleri
11:14 Barcelona'ya transfer olan 17'lik Emre Demir'den babası hakkında duygu dolu sözler
11:11 50 kiloluk kabağı görenler şaşırıp kalıyor
11:05 Chrissy Teigen, hayatın kaybeden bebeğini ölüm yıldönümünde andı: En büyük acıyı verdin
11:04 110 yaşındaki Dursun Ali dede uzun yaşama sırrını tereyağına bağlıyor
10:51 200'den fazla ABD'li diplomat ve CIA ajanında görülen Havana sendromu bu kez Sırbistan'da ortaya çıktı
10:51 Dolar rekor üstüne rekor kırıyor! 8,95'e kadar yükseldi
10:48 Fenerbahçe'nin beğenilen transferi Kim Min-Jae'nin serbest kalma maddesi oyuncuyu kaçırabilir
10:34 Ekvador-Kolombiya-Türkiye uyuşturucu çökertildi! Baron yalın ayak kaçarken yakalandı
10:24 Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde ilk maçına çıkan Merih Demiral, performansı ile tam not aldı
10:21 Karayolları, metre fiyatı 7 lira 94 kuruş olan muhafaza borusunu 2 bin 239 liraya aldı
Sürücü, fren yerine gaza bastı: 2 kişi hayatın kaybetti Sürücü, fren yerine gaza bastı: 2 kişi hayatın kaybetti         
11:18
50 kiloluk kabağı görenler şaşırıp kalıyor 50 kiloluk kabağı görenler şaşırıp kalıyor         
11:12
110 yaşındaki Dursun Ali dede uzun yaşama sırrını tereyağına bağlıyor 110 yaşındaki Dursun Ali dede uzun yaşama sırrını tereyağına bağlıyor         
11:05
Dolar rekor üstüne rekor kırıyor! 8,95'e kadar yükseldi Dolar rekor üstüne rekor kırıyor! 8,95'e kadar yükseldi         
10:51
Ekvador-Kolombiya-Türkiye uyuşturucu çökertildi! Baron yalın ayak kaçarken yakalandı Ekvador-Kolombiya-Türkiye uyuşturucu çökertildi! Baron yalın ayak kaçarken yakalandı         
10:35
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde ilk maçına çıkan Merih Demiral, performansı ile tam not aldı Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde ilk maçına çıkan Merih Demiral, performansı ile tam not aldı         
10:25
Karayolları, metre fiyatı 7 lira 94 kuruş olan muhafaza borusunu 2 bin 239 liraya aldı Karayolları, metre fiyatı 7 lira 94 kuruş olan muhafaza borusunu 2 bin 239 liraya aldı         
10:21
Diplomalı öğretmen sandığı eşinin diplomasının sahte olduğunu öğrenen adam soluğu mahkemede aldı Diplomalı öğretmen sandığı eşinin diplomasının sahte olduğunu öğrenen adam soluğu mahkemede aldı         
09:46
Yenilenmiş ürün nitelikli cep telefonlarında KDV oranı yüzde 1'e düşürüldü Yenilenmiş ürün nitelikli cep telefonlarında KDV oranı yüzde 1'e düşürüldü         
07:53
Ödül gecesinden fotoğraflarını paylaşan Murat Yıldırım'ı hayranları tanıyamadı Ödül gecesinden fotoğraflarını paylaşan Murat Yıldırım'ı hayranları tanıyamadı         
23:14
Tüm mesajları ifşa etti! Oto tamircisinden evli kadına cinsel ilişki karşılığı indirim teklifi Tüm mesajları ifşa etti! Oto tamircisinden evli kadına cinsel ilişki karşılığı indirim teklifi         
22:59
Pencerede gülümserken kameraya yakalandı! Evde tutulan yaratık ABD'de tartışma yarattı Pencerede gülümserken kameraya yakalandı! Evde tutulan yaratık ABD'de tartışma yarattı         
21:39
Dünya bu esrarengiz adamı konuşuyor! 2118 yılına giderek çektiği fotoğraf görenleri ürküttü Dünya bu esrarengiz adamı konuşuyor! 2118 yılına giderek çektiği fotoğraf görenleri ürküttü         
20:41
Amcasının istismarına uğradığını iddia eden kıza hakimden tepki çeken soru: Neden bağırmadın, neden ses çıkarmadın? Amcasının istismarına uğradığını iddia eden kıza hakimden tepki çeken soru: Neden bağırmadın, neden ses çıkarmadın?         
17:01
Polis müdüründen kırmızı ışık ihlali yapan sürücüye: Cezanı ben öderim, yeter ki size bir şey olmasın Polis müdüründen kırmızı ışık ihlali yapan sürücüye: Cezanı ben öderim, yeter ki size bir şey olmasın         
16:56
Sevgilisiyle cinsel ilişkiye giren kadın, o anları görüntülü aradığı kocasına izletti Sevgilisiyle cinsel ilişkiye giren kadın, o anları görüntülü aradığı kocasına izletti         
15:50
Citroen'in 6 bin euroluk yeni otomobili kullanmak için ehliyet şartı bile aramıyorlar Citroen'in 6 bin euroluk yeni otomobili kullanmak için ehliyet şartı bile aramıyorlar         
15:31
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 30.09.2021 11:24:11. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: Ambassador who couldn't go to Myanmar does gardening - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement