Ambassador who couldn't go to Myanmar does gardening - Son Dakika

Turkey's Ambassador to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Ali Sait Akin, cannot go to the country due to internal turmoil and spends his time with his family's farmhouse in Camlitepe of Rize. Akin does gardening at his family's farmhouse while waiting to go to his post in Myanmar. Akin said, "We have to work in our spare time and take precautions against floods and landslides. In the past, our grandfathers used to do these things and open water channels. Let's do it too."

Ambassador Ali Sait Akin was appointed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, a country in Southeast Asia, about 6 months ago. He could not go to the country due to the ongoing internal turmoil in the country. Ambassador Akin is helping his parents with the vineyard and garden and landscaping during the waiting period and said "The climate here is very rainy and the land is sloping. There have been constant floods recently. The land here was in danger and we evacuated our houses several times. It is very important that the water is brought to the river by waterways. I also had some projects to strengthen the back of the house. I opened water channels, there were vegetable gardens under the walls, I dismantled and renewed them. We have to work in our spare time and take precautions against floods and landslides. In the past, our grandfathers did these works and opened the water channels. I follow their footsteps," he said.

- Rize