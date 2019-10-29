Anadolu Efes 4. galibiyetini aldı

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 5. Hafta maçında Anadolu Efes sahasında Sırbistan temsilcisi Kızılyıldız'ı 85-70 mağlup etti.
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser xx, Jakub Zamojski xx, Petros Papapetrou xx
Anadolu Efes: Larkin xx 13, Micic xxx 26, Sertaç Şanlı x, Peters xx 6, Anderson x 7, Pleiss xx 4, Simon xx 11, Dunston xx 10, Singleton x 3, Doğuş Balbay xx, Beaubois x 5, Tolga Geçim x
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
Kızılyıldız: Brown xxx 18, Lazic x 9, Baron x 6, Simanic x, Gist xx 5, Kuzmic xx 6, Jovic x, Perperoglou x 5, Davidovac xx 7, Dobric x 3, Jenkins x 6, Ojo x 5
Başantrenör: Milan Tomic
1. Periyot: 21-9 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 38-26 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 56-51 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
(İHA)