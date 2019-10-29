Son Dakika Haberleri: Anadolu Efes 4. galibiyetini aldı
Son Dakika Güncel Anadolu Efes 4. galibiyetini aldı

Anadolu Efes 4. galibiyetini aldı

44 dakika önce

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 5. Hafta maçında Anadolu Efes sahasında Sırbistan temsilcisi Kızılyıldız'ı 85-70 mağlup etti.

Anadolu Efes 4. galibiyetini aldı, System.String[]

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 5. Hafta maçında Anadolu Efes sahasında Sırbistan temsilcisi Kızılyıldız'ı 85-70 mağlup etti.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser xx, Jakub Zamojski xx, Petros Papapetrou xx

Anadolu Efes: Larkin xx 13, Micic xxx 26, Sertaç Şanlı x, Peters xx 6, Anderson x 7, Pleiss xx 4, Simon xx 11, Dunston xx 10, Singleton x 3, Doğuş Balbay xx, Beaubois x 5, Tolga Geçim x

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Kızılyıldız: Brown xxx 18, Lazic x 9, Baron x 6, Simanic x, Gist xx 5, Kuzmic xx 6, Jovic x, Perperoglou x 5, Davidovac xx 7, Dobric x 3, Jenkins x 6, Ojo x 5

Başantrenör: Milan Tomic

1. Periyot: 21-9 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 38-26 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. Periyot: 56-51 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

(İHA)

Sırbistan Karadağ, Anadolu Efes, Kızılyıldız, Güncel

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 29.10.2019 11:20 Kaynak: İHA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Anadolu Efes, Kızılyıldız'ı 85-70 yendi!
MSB'den 5 maddelik Soçi Mutabakatı açıklaması: Türk-Rus ortak devriyelerine başlanacak Rusya Savunma Bakanlığı 34 bin terör örgütü YPG mensubunun güvenli bölgeden çekildiğini açıkladı İstanbul'da 29 Ekim Cumhuriyet Bayramı coşkuyla kutlandı

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Dakika
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 30.10.2019 00:04:40. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Anadolu Efes 4. galibiyetini aldı
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]