Üye Girişi
Another 271 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan arrived Turkey - Son Dakika

Another 271 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan arrived Turkey

19.08.2021 09:29
Another 271 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan arrived Turkey, System.String[]

A total of 271 passengers, 12 of whom were babies, were transported from Kabul to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan by A400M military transport aircraft of the Turkish Air Force, and were brought to Istanbul by Turkish Airlines (THY) evacuation flight at 07.55 AM.

A total of 271 passengers, 12 of whom were babies, were transported from Kabul to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan by A400M military transport aircraft of the Turkish Air Force, and were brought to Istanbul by Turkish Airlines (THY) evacuation flight at 07.55 AM.

The evacuation of Turkish citizens in Afghanistan continues after the Taliban entered Kabul.  Passengers evacuated from Hamid Karzai Airport were first taken to Islamabad Airport in Pakistan. The TC-JJU tail registered Boeing 777-300 aircraft, owned by Turkish Airlines, departed from Islamabad at 01.50 AM TSI with 271 passengers. THY aircraft, which made an evacuation expedition, landed at Istanbul Airport at 07.55 AM.

THEY WILL REMAIN IN QUARANTINE FOR 10 DAYS

Passengers taken to the terminal were tested for coronavirus after filling out the consent form with residence information. Turkish passengers who have completed passport procedures will remain in quarantine for 10 days at their reported residence addresses, and foreign nationals will remain in hotels where they will stay.

(PHOTOS)


Another 271 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan arrived Turkey
Another 271 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan arrived Turkey

İstanbul, Pakistan, Taliban, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Another 271 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan arrived Turkey - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Sarı-kırmızılılarda sular durulmuyor! Marcao'nun Kerem'e saldırmasının ardından kaptanlar Arda ve Muslera arasında gerginlik yaşandı 09:36 Sarı-kırmızılılarda sular durulmuyor! Marcao'nun Kerem'e saldırmasının ardından kaptanlar Arda ve Muslera arasında gerginlik yaşandı MasterChef'te büyük talihsizlik! Yemeği tadılmayan yarışmacı gözyaşlarına engel olamadı 09:10 MasterChef'te büyük talihsizlik! Yemeği tadılmayan yarışmacı gözyaşlarına engel olamadı Ertelenen Kabine, bugün toplanıyor! Aşı olmayanlara uygulanacak kısıtlamalar masaya yatırılacak 08:31 Ertelenen Kabine, bugün toplanıyor! Aşı olmayanlara uygulanacak kısıtlamalar masaya yatırılacak
Afgan gazeteciden gündem olan sözler: Atatürk'ün yolundan gitselerdi bunları yaşamazdık 07:18 Afgan gazeteciden gündem olan sözler: Atatürk'ün yolundan gitselerdi bunları yaşamazdık Beşiktaş Kadın Futbol Takımı, Şampiyonlar Ligi 1. Eleme Turu'nda St. Pölten'e 7-0 yenildi 01:06 Beşiktaş Kadın Futbol Takımı, Şampiyonlar Ligi 1. Eleme Turu'nda St. Pölten'e 7-0 yenildi Ozan Tufan, Premier Lig ekibi Watford'da! Zorunlu satın alma opsiyonu 7.5 milyon euro 23:49 Ozan Tufan, Premier Lig ekibi Watford'da! Zorunlu satın alma opsiyonu 7.5 milyon euro
Ünlü şarkıcı Hadise aldığı güzel haberi hayranlarıyla paylaştı ama kimse onu tanıyamadı 22:58 Ünlü şarkıcı Hadise aldığı güzel haberi hayranlarıyla paylaştı ama kimse onu tanıyamadı İntihar notu bırakan gencin cansız bedeni ağaca asılı halde bulundu 21:05 İntihar notu bırakan gencin cansız bedeni ağaca asılı halde bulundu

Son Dakika Haberleri
09:43 Taliban'ın Afganistan'da bir türlü giremediği Pencşir vilayeti direnişin son kalesi oldu
09:35 Sarı-kırmızılılarda sular durulmuyor! Marcao'nun Kerem'e saldırmasının ardından kaptanlar Arda ve Muslera arasında gerginlik yaşandı
09:09 MasterChef'te büyük talihsizlik! Yemeği tadılmayan yarışmacı gözyaşlarına engel olamadı
09:07 Taliban, dört komutanı binlerce kişinin önünde asarak idam etti
08:31 Ertelenen Kabine, bugün toplanıyor! Aşı olmayanlara uygulanacak kısıtlamalar masaya yatırılacak
08:22 Halı sahada "Kız gibi oynamayın" diyerek kavga çıkartan grup, polis memurunu vurdu
07:45 ABD Başkanı Biden'dan Afganistan'a yönelik itiraf: Kaos olmadan çıkamazdık
07:18 Afgan gazeteciden gündem olan sözler: Atatürk'ün yolundan gitselerdi bunları yaşamazdık
07:16 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Kılıçdaroğlu için kullandığı deyimi duyanlar anlamını araştırmaya başladı
07:14 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Kabil Havalimanı ile ilgili açıklama: Yeni gerçeklere göre planlarımızı yapıyoruz
Taliban'ın Afganistan'da bir türlü giremediği Pencşir vilayeti direnişin son kalesi oldu Taliban'ın Afganistan'da bir türlü giremediği Pencşir vilayeti direnişin son kalesi oldu         
09:44
Çayeli Belediye Başkanı, 5 müdürlük birden verdiği abisini şimdi de vekaleten yardımcılığına getirdi Çayeli Belediye Başkanı, 5 müdürlük birden verdiği abisini şimdi de vekaleten yardımcılığına getirdi         
09:31
Taliban, dört komutanı binlerce kişinin önünde asarak idam etti Taliban, dört komutanı binlerce kişinin önünde asarak idam etti         
09:07
Ebru Şallı'nın yeni eşini arayan haciz memurları, gittikleri evde eski eş Harun Tan'ı buldu Ebru Şallı'nın yeni eşini arayan haciz memurları, gittikleri evde eski eş Harun Tan'ı buldu         
07:49
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Kılıçdaroğlu için kullandığı deyimi duyanlar anlamını araştırmaya başladı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Kılıçdaroğlu için kullandığı deyimi duyanlar anlamını araştırmaya başladı         
07:16
Toygan Avanoğlu, Güldür Güldür Show'un kadrosuna dahil oldu Toygan Avanoğlu, Güldür Güldür Show'un kadrosuna dahil oldu         
00:45
Meteoroloji'den İstanbul dahil 17 kente kuvvetli sağanak uyarısı Meteoroloji'den İstanbul dahil 17 kente kuvvetli sağanak uyarısı         
23:20
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan "Söylemeye gönlüm razı olmuyor" diyerek sordu: Biz ne zaman birlik olacağız?         
21:56
ATM'de işlem yapan 51 yaşındaki adama baltalı saldırı ATM'de işlem yapan 51 yaşındaki adama baltalı saldırı         
20:51
Yıllar onu çok değiştirdi! Güzel sunucu Esra Ceyhan'ın son hali şaşkınlığa uğrattı Yıllar onu çok değiştirdi! Güzel sunucu Esra Ceyhan'ın son hali şaşkınlığa uğrattı         
19:39
Kırmızı mayokinili fotoğrafı 3 milyon beğenilen Hande Erçel, Serenay Sarıkaya yüzünden fotoğraflarını kaldırdı Kırmızı mayokinili fotoğrafı 3 milyon beğenilen Hande Erçel, Serenay Sarıkaya yüzünden fotoğraflarını kaldırdı         
18:14
Mehmet Ceyhan'dan kendisine Mehmet Ceyhan'dan kendisine "Bunak" diyen Nagehan Alçı'ya cevap : Altından kalkamazsın         
18:14
Spor salonunda protein tozu içen genç felç kaldı! Artık yürüyemiyor Spor salonunda protein tozu içen genç felç kaldı! Artık yürüyemiyor         
17:27
Kadınların Taliban'la ilgili anlattıkları tüyler ürpertti! Kıza birçok kez tecavüz edip aylar sonra hamile olarak getirdiler Kadınların Taliban'la ilgili anlattıkları tüyler ürpertti! Kıza birçok kez tecavüz edip aylar sonra hamile olarak getirdiler         
16:55
ABD basınından ortaya atılan ilginç iddia: Taliban, 1 trilyon dolarlık madenlerin de sahibi oldu ABD basınından ortaya atılan ilginç iddia: Taliban, 1 trilyon dolarlık madenlerin de sahibi oldu         
16:42
"Efsane komutan"ın oğlu Amrullah Salih Taliban'a karşı sahaya indi: Milyonları hayal kırıklığına uğratmayacağım         
16:16
Bir dönem zenginliği parmak ısırtıyordu! İflas eden Ünal Aysal'ın ailesi, para yüzünden küstü Bir dönem zenginliği parmak ısırtıyordu! İflas eden Ünal Aysal'ın ailesi, para yüzünden küstü         
07:43
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.08.2021 09:59:28. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Another 271 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan arrived Turkey - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement