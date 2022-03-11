Antalya Diplomacy Forum begins - Son Dakika
Antalya Diplomacy Forum begins

11.03.2022 14:26
Antalya Diplomacy Forum begins

Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) which is held on between 11-13 March with the theme of 'Reconstructing Diplomacy' begins in Antalya, Turkey.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) which is held on between 11-13 March with the theme of 'Reconstructing Diplomacy' begins in Antalya, Turkey. A total of 2,500 people, including 20 heads of state and government, more than 70 ministers, and nearly 50 representatives of international organizations attend the forum. ADF is covered by 585 journalists, 200 of whom are from abroad.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where state leaders come together and the most important regional and global issues on the world agenda are discussed, begins at NEST Congress Center in tourism center Belek. The official opening of the ADF, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be held at 14.30 local time. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu will speak at the program.

ADF has a total of 2,500 participants including heads of state and government, ministers, diplomats, business world leaders, academics, members of think tanks, youth and media representatives. The number of journalists accredited to cover the forum is announced as 585 people, 200 of whom were foreigners.

4 LEADERS SESSION, 27 PANELS

Topics such as democratic governance, energy security, artificial intelligence, racism, fight against discrimination, development of Africa, Asia-pacific region, fight against disinformation, irregular migration, fight against terrorism, empowering women, climate change, reconsidering European security will be discussed at the forum. The forum includes 4 leaders' sessions, 27 panels, 4 round table meetings, and 2 youth events.

'DIPLOMACY TUNNEL' AND 'DIGITAL TOWER'

There was a remarkable occupancy in the hotels in the Belek tourism region before the forum, which will be attended by undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students from all over Turkey. The 'Diplomacy Tunnel' is also established this year, as it was last year, at the forum, where security measures are at a high level both in the hotels and in the congress center. In the Diplomacy Tunnel, important issues that shape world history, international agreements, and Turkey's works are covered under many titles.


