Üye Girişi
Anti-PKK sit-in protest continues in southeastern Turkey - Son Dakika

Anti-PKK sit-in protest continues in southeastern Turkey

05.08.2021 22:12

AUGUST 05: Families in Turkey whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organization continued a sit-in protest on Thursday in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

AUGUST 05: Families in Turkey whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organization continued a sit-in protest on Thursday in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

The families have been protesting for 703 straight days since Sept. 3, 2019, encouraging their children to give up their weapons and surrender to authorities.

Protests outside the office of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir started with three mothers who said their children were forcibly recruited by the terrorists. The Turkish government accuses the HDP of having links to the PKK terror group.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

Ayten Elhaman wants to reunite with her son who was abducted four years ago.

"We want our children back from HDP and the PKK. I will not leave here until I get my child back. I look forward to the day when I will be reunited with my son," said Elhaman, who encouraged her son to surrender.

A father, Abdullah Demir, said: "I want my son Fatih back from HDP. Bring my child back."

Demir said he would not stop protesting until his son is returned and he urged his son to surrender to security forces.

Families protesting in Sirnak province

Parents and siblings of abducted children, people who lost relatives to PKK's terror attacks, and workers of non-governmental organizations also gathered at a protest camp outside the HDP office in the southeastern Sirnak province.

Emine Ustek said her son was kidnapped six years ago when he was just 15 years old.

She stressed that she will continue to protest despite the difficulties that the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

"My son was taken by the hands of HDP. My protest will go on until he comes back," she said.

The boy's father Omer Ustek added: "I want my son to come back as soon as possible. When Diyarbakir parents reunited with their children, we have also become much more hopeful. Let us not make mothers cry anymore, and kill no one's child ever again."

Hamdiye Arslan said her son was taken to the mountain five years ago. She has ever since lived with the hope of getting her son back.

"We have hope. With the power of our state, we will also reunite with our children," she said and called on her son to surrender.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law, if they surrender.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Anti-PKK sit-in protest continues in southeastern Turkey
Anti-PKK sit-in protest continues in southeastern Turkey
Anti-PKK sit-in protest continues in southeastern Turkey
Anti-PKK sit-in protest continues in southeastern Turkey

Halkların Demokratik Partisi, Hakkari, Turkey, PKK, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: AA

Son Dakika Güncel Anti-PKK sit-in protest continues in southeastern Turkey - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Yine gündem olmayı başardı! Kim Kardashian tanga bikinisiyle plaja indi 21:38 Yine gündem olmayı başardı! Kim Kardashian tanga bikinisiyle plaja indi Aslan, ilk maçta işi bitirmek istiyor! Galatasaray-St. Johnstone maçının 2. yarısı başladı 20:56 Aslan, ilk maçta işi bitirmek istiyor! Galatasaray-St. Johnstone maçının 2. yarısı başladı Son Dakika! Bakan Çavuşoğlu, orman yangınlarıyla ilgili güzel haberi verdi: Düne göre daha iyi durumdayız, yarın rüzgar hızını kesecek 20:35 Son Dakika! Bakan Çavuşoğlu, orman yangınlarıyla ilgili güzel haberi verdi: Düne göre daha iyi durumdayız, yarın rüzgar hızını kesecek
Barcelona'da bir devrin sonu! Lionel Messi'yle yollar resmen ayrıldı 20:10 Barcelona'da bir devrin sonu! Lionel Messi'yle yollar resmen ayrıldı Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 5 Ağustos günü koronavirüs nedeniyle 108 kişi vefat etti, 24 bin 297 yeni vaka tespit edildi 19:33 Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 5 Ağustos günü koronavirüs nedeniyle 108 kişi vefat etti, 24 bin 297 yeni vaka tespit edildi Bir ülke bu iddiayla çalkalanıyor! Kocasının tecavüz ettiği kadını ellerinden zorla tuttu 18:33 Bir ülke bu iddiayla çalkalanıyor! Kocasının tecavüz ettiği kadını ellerinden zorla tuttu
Bakanlıktan sosyal medya fenomenin Batuhan Onur Maz'a suç duyurusu 17:57 Bakanlıktan sosyal medya fenomenin Batuhan Onur Maz'a suç duyurusu Yangın söndürme çalışmalarında tebessüm ettiren anlar! Vatandaş, Şahan Gökbakar'a 17:48 Yangın söndürme çalışmalarında tebessüm ettiren anlar! Vatandaş, Şahan Gökbakar'a "Recep abi" diye seslendi

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:54 Federasyon başkanından geri adım! "2 doz aşı olmayanı kahvehanelere almayacağız" demişti
17:51 Siyah-beyazlılar, dünyaca ünlü futbolcu Radja Nainggolan'ın transferinde mutlu sona çok yakın
17:50 Altının kilogramı 496 bin 500 liraya çıktı
17:47 Yangın söndürme çalışmalarında tebessüm ettiren anlar! Vatandaş, Şahan Gökbakar'a "Recep abi" diye seslendi
17:13 Efsane futbolcu Michael Ballack'ın acı günü! 18 yaşındaki oğlu Emilio, trafik kazasında hayatını kaybetti
17:10 Azra Gülendam Haytaoğlu'nun cenazesindeki tabut detayı ve ablasının paylaşımı yürek parçaladı
17:03 Son Dakika: Beşiktaş'ın uzun süredir peşinde koştuğu Alex Teixeira, Siyah-Beyazlı formayı giyip, marş paylaştı
17:01 9 yaşındaki otizm hastası çocuk, 7 aylık kardeşini pencereden aşağı attı
16:48 CZN Burak'a bir tepki de Burcu Özberk'ten geldi: Şov yapmayın, insan olun insan
16:42 Eray Şamdan, Olimpiyat tarihimizde karatedeki ilk madalyayı kazandı
UEFA Konferans Ligi 3. Ön Eleme Turu ilk maçında Sivasspor, Dinamo Batum'u 2-1 mağlup etti UEFA Konferans Ligi 3. Ön Eleme Turu ilk maçında Sivasspor, Dinamo Batum'u 2-1 mağlup etti         
21:55
Adana Demirspor, Manchester City'den kaleci Arijanet Muric'i renklerine bağladı Adana Demirspor, Manchester City'den kaleci Arijanet Muric'i renklerine bağladı         
21:34
Milas'taki orman yangınları sonrası kül olan alanlar havadan görüntülendi Milas'taki orman yangınları sonrası kül olan alanlar havadan görüntülendi         
20:40
Hakan Sabancı için Hakan Sabancı için "Beni böceklerin içine attı" diyen Aygün Aydın yeniden hapse giriyor         
20:11
Acılı kadının feryatları yürek yaktı! Küçük çocuk, annesinin kullandığı traktörün tekerinin altında kaldı Acılı kadının feryatları yürek yaktı! Küçük çocuk, annesinin kullandığı traktörün tekerinin altında kaldı         
20:08
Bolu Belediye Başkanı Tanju Özcan bu kez CHP'yi ve Kılıçdaroğlu'nu hedef aldı Bolu Belediye Başkanı Tanju Özcan bu kez CHP'yi ve Kılıçdaroğlu'nu hedef aldı         
19:11
Görenler abla- kardeş sanıyor ama gerçek bambaşka! Seksenler'in yıldızı Yasemin Çonka ile oğlu gündem oldu Görenler abla- kardeş sanıyor ama gerçek bambaşka! Seksenler'in yıldızı Yasemin Çonka ile oğlu gündem oldu         
18:11
Sedat Peker'den Ümitcan Uygun paylaşımı: Neden tutuklanmadığını anlatacağım Sedat Peker'den Ümitcan Uygun paylaşımı: Neden tutuklanmadığını anlatacağım         
17:55
CZN Burak'a bir tepki de Burcu Özberk'ten geldi: Şov yapmayın, insan olun insan CZN Burak'a bir tepki de Burcu Özberk'ten geldi: Şov yapmayın, insan olun insan         
16:49
Onun yorumu merak konusu olmuştu! Akşener, Bolu'daki mültecilere yönelik zam önergesiyle ilgili sessizliğini bozdu Onun yorumu merak konusu olmuştu! Akşener, Bolu'daki mültecilere yönelik zam önergesiyle ilgili sessizliğini bozdu         
16:26
Evinde ağzından kan gelmiş halde bulunan Esra Hankulu'nun ölümü sonrası gözaltına alınan Ümitcan Uygun'dan ilk fotoğraf geldi Evinde ağzından kan gelmiş halde bulunan Esra Hankulu'nun ölümü sonrası gözaltına alınan Ümitcan Uygun'dan ilk fotoğraf geldi         
15:00
Görenler şaşkınlık geçiriyor! Yangında küle dönen evde bir tek Kur'an-ı Kerimler yanmadı Görenler şaşkınlık geçiriyor! Yangında küle dönen evde bir tek Kur'an-ı Kerimler yanmadı         
14:08
Zehra Güneş, Güney Kore'nin kalbini çaldı! Milli voleybolcumuza evlilik teklifi yağıyor Zehra Güneş, Güney Kore'nin kalbini çaldı! Milli voleybolcumuza evlilik teklifi yağıyor         
11:53
Ümitcan Uygun'dan yeni skandal! Geceyi birlikte geçirdiği 25 yaşındaki kadın evinde ölü bulundu Ümitcan Uygun'dan yeni skandal! Geceyi birlikte geçirdiği 25 yaşındaki kadın evinde ölü bulundu         
11:22
Konya'da 7 kişilik aileyi öldüren zanlının ilk ifadesi ortaya çıktı: İkna etmek için gitmiştim Konya'da 7 kişilik aileyi öldüren zanlının ilk ifadesi ortaya çıktı: İkna etmek için gitmiştim         
10:23
Merkez Bankası'ndan yeni düzenleme! IBAN sisteminde farklı bir dönem başladı Merkez Bankası'ndan yeni düzenleme! IBAN sisteminde farklı bir dönem başladı         
10:21
Hukuk fakültesine sokma vaadiyle 21 yaşındaki genç kadına işkence ve tecavüz etti Hukuk fakültesine sokma vaadiyle 21 yaşındaki genç kadına işkence ve tecavüz etti         
10:19
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 5.08.2021 22:24:34. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Anti-PKK sit-in protest continues in southeastern Turkey - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement