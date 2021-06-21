Anzer honey opens production season; hundreds of already ordered - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
21.06.2021 13:03
The season of the world-famous Anzer honey produced in the Anzer Plateau with an altitude of 2,300 has started in the Ikizdere District of Rize.

The season of the world-famous Anzer honey produced in the Anzer Plateau with an altitude of 2,300 has started in the Ikizdere District of Rize. Approximately 500 people have already ordered Anzer honey, the price of which has not yet been announced.

Over 200 producers in the Anzer plateau in Ballikoy in Ikizdere started to produce honey in 3 thousand hives. At Anzer, bees will produce honey by collecting flower extracts from the rich highland flora, of which 40 are endemic, consisting of about 300 flowers throughout the summer. Approximately 500 people have already ordered Anzer honey, which was sold for 1,000 TL ( ~  114 $) a kilo last year and whose price has not yet been announced this year.

"If the weather conditions are appropriate, we think this year will be fertile. Our plateau enhances the quality of Anzer honey with its rich flora. Bees make honey by collecting nectar from this rich flora, and the resulting honey is, of course, a unique product. We finished last year's products, and now we're taking orders. So far, around 500 people have applied. We will deliver orders when new products arrive, such as September 20, " Osman Civelek, Anzer Ballıkoy Agricultural Development Cooperative President, said.'RECEIVED GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATION' Civelek said that the total amount of production in the plateau is about 5 tons and the honey received geographical indication.  "Anzer honey received a geographical indication. The owner of the geographical sign is the Rize Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry, hence the Rize Governorate. No honey not produced in Anzer can be sold as 'Anzer honey'. The state will follow up on this. No product that does not have a bandrol that will have a geographical indication on the jars can be sold as 'Anzer honey," he added.

