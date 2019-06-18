Son Dakika Haberleri: Arbroath 2018-19 Season Review
Arbroath 2018-19 Season Review

Arbroath FC won their first Scottish League One title in 2018-19. The club won the league by seven points after losing only six games in a competitive battle against Forfar and Raith Rovers. Bobby Linn and Ryan Wallace's goals were major factors in Arbroath's success. Relive some of the best moments from the memorable season.

