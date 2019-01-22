Son Dakika Haberleri: Asian Markets Mostly Lower After IMF Forecast

Asian Markets Mostly Lower After IMF Forecast

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Tuesday as investors took in the International Monetary Fund's assessment that the global economic expansion is losing momentum.Nikkei 225 rose by 0.26 percent, while Shanghai Composite fell by 0.66 percent,Shenzhen Composite fell by 0.

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Tuesday as investors took in the International Monetary Fund's assessment that the global economic expansion is losing momentum.

Nikkei 225 rose by 0.26 percent, while Shanghai Composite fell by 0.66 percent,Shenzhen Composite fell by 0.87 percent, Hang Seng fell by 0.75 percentKospi Composite fell by 0.58 percent and S&P/ASX 200 fell by 0.42 percent. - Istanbul

