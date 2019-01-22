Asian Markets Mostly Lower After IMF Forecast
39 dakika önce
Asian markets traded mostly lower on Tuesday as investors took in the International Monetary Fund's assessment that the global economic expansion is losing momentum.Nikkei 225 rose by 0.26 percent, while Shanghai Composite fell by 0.66 percent,Shenzhen Composite fell by 0.
Asian markets traded mostly lower on Tuesday as investors took in the International Monetary Fund's assessment that the global economic expansion is losing momentum.
Nikkei 225 rose by 0.26 percent, while Shanghai
Composite fell by 0.66 percent,Shenzhen Composite fell by 0.87 percent, Hang Seng fell by 0.75 percentKospi Composite fell by 0.58 percent and S&P/ASX 200 fell by 0.42 percent. - Istanbul
Son Dakika
» Güncel
» Haber
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 22.01.2019 10:13 Kaynak: DHA
Son Dakika! VakıfBank, Takipteki Müşterilerden Faiz Almayacak
Son Dakika! YSK Başkanı Sadi Güven: Bugün İtibarıyla Türkiye'deki Seçmen Sayısı 57 Milyon 93 Bin 985 Kişidir
Sunucu Buket Aydın, Kanal D Başkanlığına Atandı
Temel Karamollaoğlu'ndan Abdullah Gül'e Sitem: Sesini Yükseltmesi İcap Eder