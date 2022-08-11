Solar power plant in Türkiye's Bursa - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

Solar power plant in Türkiye's Bursa

11.08.2022 16:06
Solar power plant in Türkiye's Bursa

AUGUST 10: Various aerial shots of solar panels installed at a field to supply power to Kestel district of Bursa, Türkiye on August 10, 2022.The power obtained from the solar plant established by Kestel municipality is used to generate electricity in official buildings and street lightings.

AUGUST 10: Various aerial shots of solar panels installed at a field to supply power to Kestel district of Bursa, Türkiye on August 10, 2022.

The power obtained from the solar plant established by Kestel municipality is used to generate electricity in official buildings and street lightings. The power plant, which consists of 4,000 panels became operational in March 2020 to meet the electricity the city needs with clean energy.

YORUMLAR
500
Bursa'da kontrolden çıkar tırı, ağaçlar durdurdu Bursa'da kontrolden çıkar tırı, ağaçlar durdurdu Bursa'da ilçe belediyesi 2,5 yıldır enerjisini güneşten elde ediyor Bursa'da ilçe belediyesi 2,5 yıldır enerjisini güneşten elde ediyor
Kaynak: AA

Türkiye, Kestel, Bursa, Güncel, Son Dakika

Son Dakika Güncel Solar power plant in Türkiye's Bursa - Son Dakika

Bu haber AA tarafından hazırlanmış olup habere Sondakika.com tarafından hiçbir editöryal müdahalede bulunulmamıştır. AA tarafından hazırlanan bütün haberler sitemizde hazırlandığı şekliyle otomatik servis edilmektedir. Bu nedenle haberin hukuki muhatabı AA kurumudur.

Son Dakika
15:48 Fenerbahçe, forvete Joao Pedro'nun partnerini alıyor! Senegalli golcü Keita Balde'nin transferi için gaza basıldı
15:22 Muhalefetin yapamayacağını iddia ettiği projeyi bitirdiklerini anlatan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan gülünce salon coşkuya kapıldı
15:20 Okan Buruk istemiyor! Galatasaray'dan gönderilecek futbolcular belli oldu
15:12 Yağmur Atacan eşi Pınar Altuğ'un bikinili fotoğraflarını paylaştı: Daha fazla direnemiyorum ben yaşlanacağım
15:00 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Tarım Kredi Kooperatifi'nde büyükbaş hayvan etinin yüzde 30-35 gibi bir indirimle satışına başlayacağız
15:50 AK Partili Turan, Muharrem İnce'nin iddialarına değindi: CHP'nin ve İYİ Parti'nin sessizliği ibretlik
14:47 İşçileri çıkaran Hyper Social CEO'su üzüldüğünü iddia ederek ağladığı anları yayınladı! Tepkiler daha da arttı
14:36 Dizi oyuncuları Sinem Ünsal ile Halit Özgür Sarı'dan birliktelik itirafı: Her şey güzel gidiyor
14:32 Bu kez kaçamadı! Baskın yapan polisler, oyuncak ayının nefes alıp verdiğini fark edince hırsızı yakaladı
14:30 AK Parti'nin yüzde 80 zam kararı sonrası işçiler, Tuzla Belediyesi binasında başkan ile birlikte halay çekti
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 11.08.2022 16:09:31. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: Solar power plant in Türkiye's Bursa - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Ziyaretçi Aydınlatma Metni] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement