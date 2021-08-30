August 30th Victory Day is celebrated in Istanbul - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
30.08.2021 16:06
August 30th is celebrated on Vatan Street as part of the 99th anniversary of August 30th Victory Day.Ceremonies were held in Istanbul to celebrate the August 30th Victory Day. One of Istanbul's main streets, Vatan Street was closed to traffic for the military parade.

Ceremonies were held in Istanbul to celebrate the August 30th Victory Day. One of Istanbul's main streets, Vatan Street was closed to traffic for the military parade. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, 1st Army Commander Lieutenant General Kemal Yeni, and Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu also attended the ceremony. The members of the protocol, who got on the ceremony vehicle, greeted the citizens. After the National Anthem, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 30 August Victory Day message was read. Commander of the 3rd Army Brigadier General Ozkan Ulutas made a speech at the ceremony. After the folklore performances, Turkish Armed Forces and Istanbul Provincial Police Department personnel passed through Vatan Street with a ceremony. Istanbul Municipality Staff held the Turkish Flag and the Istanbul Municipality Janissary Team passed through the ceremony area. Many people attended the ceremony on Vatan Street, and those who attended the ceremony watched the cortege by waving Turkish Flags in their hands.


