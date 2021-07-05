Austrian court decided to continue the detention of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
Austrian court decided to continue the detention of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz

05.07.2021 14:27
The Wels Court in Austria rejected the release request of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, owner of SBK Holding, on the grounds that there is a possibility of 'escape, obscuring the evidence, and committing a crime'.

The Wels Court in Austria rejected the release request of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, owner of SBK Holding, on the grounds that there is a possibility of 'escape, obscuring the evidence, and committing a crime'.

It has been learned that the Wels Court has received an extradition request from the USA, where only the charges related to Korkmaz have been transferred, and the case file has not been sent yet. According to the international procedure, the court will listen to Korkmaz's defense after examining the case files to be sent from both countries and will decide on his release or extradition to one of the two countries accordingly. It is learned that Korkmaz requested his release at today's hearing, but did not make any defense regarding the charges against him. At the hearing, the request for release was rejected by the Wels Court due to the possibility of 'escape, obscuring evidence and committing a crime'.While the hearing is postponed to August 5, it is learned that the court will examine the file from Turkey during this period.


