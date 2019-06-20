Son Dakika Haberleri: Barça to travel to USA for second part of preseason
Barça to travel to USA for second part of preseason

Team to visit Miami and Michigan for two friendly fixtures against Napoli on August 7 and 10, respectively, in the new LaLiga Serie A Cup.

Team to visit Miami and Michigan for two friendly fixtures against Napoli on August 7 and 10, respectively, in the new LaLiga Serie A Cup.
Barça to travel to USA for second part of preseason
