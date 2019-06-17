Barcelona's funniest moments of the 2018-2019 season
21 dakika önce
Enjoy some light-hearted moments with the Barcelona first-team players from the 2018-19 season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 03:06
Enjoy some light-hearted moments with the Barcelona
first-team players from the 2018-19 season.
Fenerbahçeli eski futbolcu Sergio Neves İslamiyeti seçti
Real Madrid, Rodrygo Goes'i transfer ettiğini resmen açıkladı
Lecce'nin Burak Yılmaz ısrarı sürüyor
Beşiktaş'ı şoke eden Cenk yanıtı: Fatih Terim ile yeniden çıkış yapabilir