Basketbol EuroCup Women

6 saat önce

EuroCup Women C Grubu maçında Bellona Kayseri Basketbol ile CCC Polkowice karşılaştı.

EuroCup Women C Grubu maçında Bellona Kayseri Basketbol ile CCC Polkowice karşılaştı. İlk yarısını Bellona Kayseri Basketbol önde tamamlarken müsabakayı CCC Polkowice 54-69 kazandı.

Salon: Kayseri Kadir Has

Hakemler: Jan Baloun xx Dimitrios Zacharis xx Hrvoje Cavar xx

Bellona Kayseri Basketbol: Kennedy Burke xxx (17), Shacobia Barbee xxx (12), Ayşegül Günay xx (5), Klaudia Perisa x (4), Luca Ivankovic xxx (16), Kübra Siyahdemir x, Gizem Sezer x, Gülse Uğur x

CCC Polkowice: Ana Filip xxx (18), Danieelle Marie Robinson xx (11), Maria Conde Alcoldo xxx (10), Weronika Gajda xx (9), Artemis Spanou xx (10), Miljana Bojovic x (2), Denesha Stallworth xx (9), Monika Naczk x

Periyotlar: 1.Periyot: 22-7 (Bellona Kayseri lehine) 2.Periyot: 11-21 (Polkowice lehine) 3.Periyot: 12-17 (Polkowice lehine) 4.Periyot: 9-24 (Polkowice lehine)

Devre: 33-28 (Bellona Kayseri lehine)

5 Faul Alan: Luca Ivankovic (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol)

(İHA)

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 07.11.2019 10:00 Kaynak: İHA
