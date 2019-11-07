Son Dakika Haberleri: Basketbol EuroCup Women
EuroCup Women C Grubu maçında Bellona Kayseri Basketbol ile CCC Polkowice karşılaştı.

EuroCup Women C Grubu maçında Bellona Kayseri Basketbol ile CCC Polkowice karşılaştı. İlk yarısını Bellona Kayseri Basketbol önde tamamlarken müsabakayı CCC Polkowice 54-69 kazandı.


Salon: Kayseri Kadir Has


Hakemler: Jan Baloun xx Dimitrios Zacharis xx Hrvoje Cavar xx


Bellona Kayseri Basketbol: Kennedy Burke xxx (17), Shacobia Barbee xxx (12), Ayşegül Günay xx (5), Klaudia Perisa x (4), Luca Ivankovic xxx (16), Kübra Siyahdemir x, Gizem Sezer x, Gülse Uğur x


CCC Polkowice: Ana Filip xxx (18), Danieelle Marie Robinson xx (11), Maria Conde Alcoldo xxx (10), Weronika Gajda xx (9), Artemis Spanou xx (10), Miljana Bojovic x (2), Denesha Stallworth xx (9), Monika Naczk x


Periyotlar: 1.Periyot: 22-7 (Bellona Kayseri lehine) 2.Periyot: 11-21 (Polkowice lehine) 3.Periyot: 12-17 (Polkowice lehine) 4.Periyot: 9-24 (Polkowice lehine)


Devre: 33-28 (Bellona Kayseri lehine)


5 Faul Alan: Luca Ivankovic (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol) - KAYSERİ

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 07.11.2019 09:57
