Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA broke the altitude record in Turkish aviation history - Son Dakika

Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA (Assault Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), developed by BAYKAR with domestic and national resources, broke the altitude record in Turkish aviation history. AKINCI, which rose to a height of 38.039 feet (11.594 meters) in the sky, remained in the air for 25 hours and 46 minutes.

Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA stayed in the air for 25 hours and 46 minutes. Within the scope of the long flight activity managed from the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Istanbul, Corlu, AKINCI traveled 7.507 kilometers in the air. AKINCI, which has made 870 sorties in the test and training flights to date, has performed a total of 347 hours and 28 minutes of flight.

SUCCESSFUL FIRING TESTBayraktar AKINCI TIHA successfully hit targets with the nationally developed smart ammunitions MAM-C, MAM-L, and MAM-T, which were used for the first time, in the first firing test conducted on April 22, 2021. For the first time, warhead ammunition was used in the firing test carried out on July 5, 2021. In the shooting test performed with live ammunition, AKINCI hit the targets with full accuracy.THE MASS PRODUCTION PROCESS CONTİNUESThe mass production process continues in the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA project, where the first deliveries are planned to be made in 2021. Test activities continue with Bayraktar AKINCI S-1 and S-2, the first aircraft of mass production, which were transferred to Corlu. Integration studies of other mass-production models are carried out at Baykar National S/UAV R&D and Production Center.

Footage: -Footage from the test flight

