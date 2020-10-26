Bellona Kayseri yine yenildi - Son Dakika

26.10.2020 08:52
Bellona Kayseri Basketbol takımı deplasmanda Fenerbahçe'ye mağlup oldu.

Bellona Kayseri Basketbol takımı deplasmanda Fenerbahçe'ye mağlup oldu.

Türkiye Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nde mücadele veren Bellona Kayseri Basketbol takımı deplasmanda Fenerbahçe'ye farklı mağlup oldu. Ligin ilk 5 haftasında oynadığı maçları kaybeden sarı kırmızılı ekip, güçlü rakibi Fenerbahçe'ye de 91-69 mağlup oldu.

Salon: Fenerbahçe Metro Enerji

Hakemler: Zafer Yılmaz xx, Fatih Güler xx, Samet Erdoğan xx

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo: Kayla McBride xxx (26), Sevgi Uzun xx (6), Kiah Stokes xx (6), Kia Vaughn xx (12), Jasmine Thomas xx (11), Olcay Çakır Turgut xx (11), Tuğçe Canıtez xx (8), Cecilla Zandalasini xx (11)

Bellona Kayseri Basketbol: Zeynep Öykü Kalbisağde x, Melis Gülcan xx (5), Mikiah Harrigan xx (9), Esra Ural Topuz xx (12), Tyasha Harris xxx (25), Ayşegül Günay Aladağ xx (12), Jacki Gemelos x (4), Sevgi Tonguç x, Gülse Uğur x (2)

Periyotlar: 1.Periyot: 20-15 (Fenerbahçe lehine) 2.Periyot: 22-16 (Fenerbahçe lehine) 3.Periyot: 22-24 (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol) 4.Periyot: 27-14 (Fenerbahçe lehine) Devre: 42-31 (Fenerbahçe lehine) - KAYSERİ

