BEST ASSISTS: KARIM BENZEMA TO MICHAEL ESSIEN VS ZARAGOZA

34 dakika önce

Enjoy Karim Benzema's delicate touch against Zaragoza, to assist Michael Essien during a LaLiga match in the 2012-13 season. Essien's goal was Real Madrid's third of the night, in a game Los Blancos ended up winning 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 25.06.2019 07:06 
Michael Essien, Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, Zaragoza, Spor
