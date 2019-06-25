BEST ASSISTS: KARIM BENZEMA TO MICHAEL ESSIEN VS ZARAGOZA
34 dakika önce
Enjoy Karim Benzema's delicate touch against Zaragoza, to assist Michael Essien during a LaLiga match in the 2012-13 season. Essien's goal was Real Madrid's third of the night, in a game Los Blancos ended up winning 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 25.06.2019 07:06
Enjoy Karim Benzema
's delicate touch against Zaragoza
, to assist Michael Essien
during a LaLiga match in the 2012-13 season. Essien's goal was Real Madrid
's third of the night, in a game Los Blancos ended up winning 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Fenerbahçe'nin transfer gündemindeki Simon Kjaer'in menajerinden ayrılık açıklaması
Galatasaray'ın Ever Banega ile anlaştığı iddia edildi!
Lucescu'dan sürpriz karar
Barcelona'nın yeni yıldızı De Jong'tan Trabzonspor sözleri!