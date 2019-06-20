Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Assists: Suárez, Neymar and Messi forming devastating threesome
Best Assists: Suárez, Neymar and Messi forming devastating threesome

Suárez helped Lionel Messi to score a hat-trick as Barcelona kicked off 2016 with a La Liga win against Granada and a return to the top of the table. All three of the 'MSN' touched the ball as Neymar's swinging cross allowed the Uruguayan to take goalkeeper Andres Fernandez out of the game with a sublime first touch and Leo Messi to tuck home a second.

