Best Assists: Suárez, Neymar and Messi forming devastating threesome
1 saat önce
Suárez helped Lionel Messi to score a hat-trick as Barcelona kicked off 2016 with a La Liga win against Granada and a return to the top of the table. All three of the 'MSN' touched the ball as Neymar's swinging cross allowed the Uruguayan to take goalkeeper Andres Fernandez out of the game with a sublime first touch and Leo Messi to tuck home a second.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 11:06
Suárez helped Lionel Messi
to score a hat-trick as Barcelona
kicked off 2016 with a La Liga
win against Granada
and a return to the top of the table. All three of the 'MSN' touched the ball as Neymar
's swinging cross allowed the Uruguayan to take goalkeeper Andres Fernandez
out of the game with a sublime first touch and Leo Messi to tuck home a second.
Neymar'dan Barcelona'ya dönüş sinyali: Evime dönmek istiyorum
Messi'li Arjantin ilk puanını aldı! Paraguay ile berabere kaldılar
PUBG'de yeni güncellemeyle radyo mesajı dönemi!
Kolarov transferi için Ali Koç'a tepki: Biz aptal mıyız?