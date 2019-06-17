Best Forwards: Grégoire Defrel
20 dakika önce
Check out the best goals from Grégoire Defrel during his time at Sampdoria. The French forward scored 11 goals in his 36 appearances while on loan from AS Roma during the 2018/19 season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 03:06
