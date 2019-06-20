Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Midfielders: Emre Can
Best Midfielders: Emre Can

Emre Can enjoyed a breakthrough first season at Juventus, winning two trophies and scoring four goals for the Bianconeri. Check out the midfielder’s best moments from the 2018-19 season on Dugout.

