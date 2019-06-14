Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Of James McArthur 2018-19
James McArthur played in all 38 Premier League games in the 2018-19 season. McArthur scored three goals and bagged eight assists for Crystal Palace. Here are his best moments from the campaign.

