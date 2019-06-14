Best Of James McArthur 2018-19
4 saat önce
James McArthur played in all 38 Premier League games in the 2018-19 season. McArthur scored three goals and bagged eight assists for Crystal Palace. Here are his best moments from the campaign.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 14.06.2019 05:06
James McArthur played in all 38 Premier League games in the 2018-19 season. McArthur scored three goals and bagged eight assists for Crystal Palace. Here are his best moments from the campaign.
Ersun Yanal'dan Fenerbahçe taraftarına transfer müjdesi!
Transfer sezonu 17 Haziran'da başlayacak!
Türk antrenör Tuğberk Tanrıvermiş, Roma'nın genç takımını şampiyonluğa taşıdı
TFF Yönetim Kurulu görev dağılımını yaptı