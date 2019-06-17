Best Of Jeffrey Schlupp 2018-19
1 saat önce
Jeffrey Schlupp played 30 times in the Premier League in 2018-19, scoring four times. The Ghanaian has made 80 appearances for the Eagles since joining in 2017. Check out his best moments from the 2018-19 season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 07:06
