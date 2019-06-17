Son Dakika Haberleri: Best of Juventus in training 2018-19
Best of Juventus in training 2018-19

1 saat önce

Juventus stars showed off their incredible skills on the training field in the 2018-19 season. Check out the best Bianconeri moments from the practice pitch on Dugout.

Juventus stars showed off their incredible skills on the training field in the 2018-19 season. Check out the best Bianconeri moments from the practice pitch on Dugout.
Best of Juventus in training 2018-19
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 07:06 
Juventus, Spor
