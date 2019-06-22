Best of Lucas Ocampos 2018-19
44 dakika önce
Watch back the best moments of Lucas Ocampos in the 2018-19 season. Ocampos was involved in 13 goals this season scoring five and assisting eight.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 22.06.2019 03:06
Watch back the best moments of Lucas Ocampos in the 2018-19 season. Ocampos was involved in 13 goals this season scoring five and assisting eight.
Fenerbahçe'den son dakika transfer haberi! Süper Lig'in yıldızıyla el sıkıştılar
Bernard Mensah'tan Fenerbahçe iddialarına yanıt
Galatasaray'ın Ianis Hagi için yaptığı teklifi canlı yayında açıkladı
Zenit, Onyekuru'nun peşine düştü!