Best Of Mario Balotelli 2018-19

1 saat önce

Check out all of Mario Balotelli's goals from the 2018-19 season for Olympique de Marseille. Watch back all his best moments including that famous 'selfie' celebration.

Best Of Mario Balotelli 2018-19
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 03:06 
Mario Balotelli, Spor
