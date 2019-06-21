Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Of Serge Gnabry 2018-19
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Best Of Serge Gnabry 2018-19

1 saat önce

Serge Gnabry is FC Bayern’s player of the season. Enjoy all the goals and best moments from our winger during the 2018-19 season.

Serge Gnabry is FC Bayern's player of the season. Enjoy all the goals and best moments from our winger during the 2018-19 season.
Best Of Serge Gnabry 2018-19
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 21.06.2019 05:06 
Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Galatasaray'dan Şampiyonlar Ligi açıklaması Bursaspor'da büyük kriz! Gelirlere el konuldu Nuri Şahin'den derbi itirafı: Keşke oynasaydım diyebilirim Melisa Dişisağlam, Eljif Elmas'ın attığı mesajı ifşa etti!

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 21.6.2019 18:41:17. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Of Serge Gnabry 2018-19
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]