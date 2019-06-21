Best Of Serge Gnabry 2018-19
1 saat önce
Serge Gnabry is FC Bayern’s player of the season. Enjoy all the goals and best moments from our winger during the 2018-19 season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 21.06.2019 05:06
Serge Gnabry is FC Bayern's player of the season. Enjoy all the goals and best moments from our winger during the 2018-19 season.
Galatasaray'dan Şampiyonlar Ligi açıklaması
Bursaspor'da büyük kriz! Gelirlere el konuldu
Nuri Şahin'den derbi itirafı: Keşke oynasaydım diyebilirim
Melisa Dişisağlam, Eljif Elmas'ın attığı mesajı ifşa etti!