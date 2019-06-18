Best Of The Season: Aymeric Laporte
Since his arrival in Manchester, Aymeric Laporte has become an essential part to the success of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team. The Frenchman predominantly played his trade at the heart of the back four, however has been deployed at left-back at times this season due to his excellent versatility. Take a look at his best moments from the 2018-19 season.
