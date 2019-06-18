Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Of The Season: Benjamin Mendy
Best Of The Season: Benjamin Mendy

Despite a season that was hampered by injury, Benjamin Mendy proved his with in his 15 appearances for the club picking up five assists. The Frenchman is best known for his power and pace down the left flank, with the ability to deliver pinpoint deliveries for the forwards to attack. Take a look at his best moments from the 2018-19 season.

