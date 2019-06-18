Best Of The Season: Benjamin Mendy
1 saat önce
Despite a season that was hampered by injury, Benjamin Mendy proved his with in his 15 appearances for the club picking up five assists. The Frenchman is best known for his power and pace down the left flank, with the ability to deliver pinpoint deliveries for the forwards to attack. Take a look at his best moments from the 2018-19 season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 01:06
