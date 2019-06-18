Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Of The Season: Bernardo Silva
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Best Of The Season: Bernardo Silva

54 dakika önce

This season, Bernardo Silva has taken the Premier league by storm. One of the top performers for Manchester City in all competitions this season, the Portuguese midfielder has provided 13 goals and 14 assists in 51 appearances for the club. Take a look back at some of his best moments from the 2018-19 campaign.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 03:06 
Manchester City, Fabio Alves Da Silva, Spor
