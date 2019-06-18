Best Of The Season: Bernardo Silva
54 dakika önce
This season, Bernardo Silva has taken the Premier league by storm. One of the top performers for Manchester City in all competitions this season, the Portuguese midfielder has provided 13 goals and 14 assists in 51 appearances for the club. Take a look back at some of his best moments from the 2018-19 campaign.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 03:06
This season, Bernardo Silva has taken the Premier league by storm. One of the top performers for Manchester City
in all competitions this season, the Portuguese midfielder has provided 13 goals and 14 assists in 51 appearances for the club. Take a look back at some of his best moments from the 2018-19 campaign.
İsmail Köybaşı'na 3 talip birden
Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi!
Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin
Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe