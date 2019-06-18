Best Of The Season: David Silva
David Silva has become an integral part to the Manchester City midfield with his ability to keep a high tempo and exquisite range of passing and movement. The Spaniard featured in 50 games throughout the season picking up 10 goals and 14 assists. Take a look back hs best moments from the 2018-19 season.
David Silva
