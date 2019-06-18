Best Of The Season: Ilkay Gündogan
1 saat önce
Since his arrival from Germany, Ilkay Gündogan has become an established member of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City midfield. The German played an essential role in the 2018-19 treble winning season, as he featured in 50 games, picking up six goals and eight assists. Take a look at some of his best moments from the season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 01:06
