Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Of The Season: Ilkay Gündogan
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Best Of The Season: Ilkay Gündogan

1 saat önce

Since his arrival from Germany, Ilkay Gündogan has become an established member of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City midfield. The German played an essential role in the 2018-19 treble winning season, as he featured in 50 games, picking up six goals and eight assists. Take a look at some of his best moments from the season.

Since his arrival from Germany, Ilkay Gündogan has become an established member of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City midfield. The German played an essential role in the 2018-19 treble winning season, as he featured in 50 games, picking up six goals and eight assists. Take a look at some of his best moments from the season.
Best Of The Season: Ilkay Gündogan
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 01:06 
Manchester City, Josep Guardiola, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe Model Ebru Şancı ve futbolcu eşi Alpaslan Öztürk, öpüşürken görüntülendi Michel Platini, 2022 Dünya Kupası'nın Katar'a verilmesiyle ilgili rüşvet suçlamasıyla gözaltına alındı

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 18.6.2019 14:38:23. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Of The Season: Ilkay Gündogan
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]