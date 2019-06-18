Son Dakika Haberleri: Best Of The Season: Leroy Sané
Leroy Sané played a pivotal role in Manchester City's domestic treble winning season. The German winger scored 16 goals and picked up 18 assists, delivering double figures in each in the Premier League. Take a look at some of Sané's best moments from the 2018-19 season.

