Best Saves: Anthony Lopes' Triple Save Shuts Out Saint-Étienne

4 saat önce

Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Anthony Lopes pulled off three stunning saves to deny Saint-Étienne as they looked to double their lead.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 14.06.2019 05:06 
Spor
